Norwegian F-16 Jets Shadowed Russian Tu-160s en Route to Venezuela - MoD

MOSCOW, December 10 (Sputnik) - Two Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers, an An-124 heavy-lift military transport aircraft and an IL-62 plane have carried out a flight from Russia to Venezuela, landing at the Simon Bolivar International Airport in capital Caracas, the Russian Defense Ministry said Monday.

Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers were shadowed by F-16 fighter jets of the Norwegian Air Force at certain stages of their flight to Venezuela, the Russian Defense Ministry said Monday.

"At certain stages of the flight, the Tu-160 bombers were followed by F-16 fighter aircraft of the Norwegian Air Force while the flight was carried out in strict accordance with the international rules on the use of airspace," the ministry's press service said in a statement.

The ministry earlier reported that two Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers landed on December 10 at the Simon Bolivar International Airport in Venezuelan capital of Caracas.

According to the ministry, the flight was conducted over the Atlantic Ocean, the Barents Sea, the Sea of Norway and the Caribbean Sea. The planes have flown a distance of over 10,000 kilometers (about 6,213 miles).

"The flight was carried out in strict accordance with the international regulations on the use of airspace," the ministry said in a statement.

CORRECTION: The previous version of the article contained a factual mistake stating that two Russian bombers was shadowed by F-18 fighter jets. The mistake has promptly been corrected.