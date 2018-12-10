Register
16:40 GMT +310 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli suspects held on suspicion of involvement of involvement in Colombian child sex trafficking ring

    Police Nab Israeli Suspects in Colombia Child Sex Trafficking Ring (VIDEO)

    © Photo : Colombia's attorney general/ twitter
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The network is suspected of operating in a spate of Colombian cities, including the capital Bogota, the second-largest city of Medellin as well as Cartagena and Santa Marta. All of the suspects were wanted by Interpol on suspicion of pimping and soliciting minors for prostitution.

    Six Israel citizens have been arrested after they were suspected of running a child sex trafficking ring in Colombia, according to the Latin American country's attorney general's office. 

    In all, fourteen Israelis and two Colombians were involved in operating the alleged network. The detainees include a Colombian police officer who allegedly passed classified information to one of the suspected ringleaders, Israeli Mor Zohar.

    READ MORE: Child Abuse Increases on India's Virtual Platforms, Alarming Citizens — Report

    The ring members provided Israeli travellers, mainly businessmen and recently discharged soldiers, with "tourism packages" that included prostitutes, some of whom were minors.

    The teens and children reportedly received between 200,000 pesos ($63) to 400,000 pesos ($126) in return for sexual services.

    They even were forced to join a WhatsApp group called "Purim", which was apparently named for the drunken celebrations related to a Jewish holiday of the same name, according to the Ynet news website.

    READ MORE: Peace Destroyers: Child Sex Abuse by UN, NGO Workers — From S. Sudan to Haiti

    The members of the trafficking ring are currently facing charges of murder, conspiracy, human trafficking, trafficking in minors, drug manufacturing, providing prostitution services, and money laundering.

    On his Twitter page, the office of the Colombian attorney general posted a video of what it claimed were properties used by the sex trafficking ring.

    The network’s members used a number of properties including a spa in Santa Marta, a hostel in Bogota, and a building in Colombia's second-largest city of Medellin.

    Related:

    Facebook Issues Apology for Shocking Child Abuse Video Suggestions
    Links to Child Sex Abuse & Chats About Money Laundering Found on Blockchain
    EXCLUSIVE: How UK Authorities Cover Up Child Abuse by Muslim Grooming Gangs
    Child Sex Dolls Pulled by Amazon in Britain Amid Abuse Concerns
    Tags:
    sex trafficking ring, soldiers, businessmen, children, citizens, police, Israel, Colombia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Miss World 2018 Winner is Miss Mexico Vanessa Ponce de Leon
    Miss World 2018: Mexico's Beauty Wins the Crown
    Liar's Remorse?
    Liar’s Remorse?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse