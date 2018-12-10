Illegal Migration Can Only Be Resolved Through Multilateral Cooperation - Merkel

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The only way the international community can resolve the problem of illegal migration is by actively engaging in multilateral cooperation, since unilateral measures are not effective enough, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday at a UN migration event.

"It is important that we fight illegal migration together to protect our citizens. It must be clear that unilateral national efforts will not resolve this issue. It can only be done through multilateral cooperation — this is the only way," Merkel said.

The majority of leaders from more than 150 countries endorsed the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration at the UN conference, which started in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh earlier in the day.

Several EU nations, including the Czech Republic, Austria and Bulgaria, have earlier voiced their reservations about the global agreement, which aims to regulate the treatment of migrants and refugees.

The Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration was approved on July 13 by all UN member states except the United States, which withdrew from the pact last year. The paper represents the international community's attempt to establish a common global approach to all aspects of international migration. The paper comprises 23 objectives for better managing migration at local, national, regional and global levels.