Register
12:35 GMT +308 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

    WikiLeaks Lambasts UK Media Over Attempt to Cover Up Assange's Extradition to US

    © REUTERS / Daniel Tapia
    World
    Get short URL
    240

    A leading British newspaper claimed late November that Trump's campaign and Moscow had sought to discredit Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election by leaking her hacked emails via WikiLeaks. Both Trump's former campaign manager Manafort and WikiLeaks have dismissed the allegations and threatened to sue the paper for libel.

    A recent bombshell report in The Guardian about a series of secret meetings between Trump's former aide Paul Manafort and Julian Assange in the Ecuadorian embassy has made waves both in the UK and the US, while also increasing fears that so-called "Russian meddling" had secured Trump's 2016 presidential election victory.

    However, the story has met a number of critics, including leading reporters, who believe that the article in the The Guardian is an example of journalistic malpractice. WikiLeaks spokesman Kristinn Hrafnsson writes in an op-ed piece for Newsweek that it gives London and Quito "political cover to arrest Assange and for the US to extradite him. Any journalists worth their salt should be investigating who is involved in these plots."

    READ MORE: As Guardian’s Manafort-Assange Story Exposed as Fake, Ex-CIA Agent Blames Russia

    The Guardian claimed, citing anonymous intelligence officials, that the list of Assange's visitors also included the mysterious "Russians" apart from Manafort. It hinted that the talks could be connected with the Democratic emails allegedly stolen by Russian hackers and dumped by WikiLeaks during the 2016 presidential campaign.

    'Propaganda Function' Is Patent

    Jonathan Cook, a former Guardian reporter, contends that the story "provides a stronger foundation" for the Russiagate narrative. "In truth," he says, "there is no public evidence that the emails were hacked, or that Russia was involved. Central actors have suggested instead that the emails were leaked from within the Democratic Party."

    "The propaganda function of the piece is patent. It is intended to provide evidence for long-standing allegations that Assange conspired with Trump, and Trump's supposed backers in the Kremlin, to damage Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential race."

    Cook goes on to say that the Guardian story will soften up public opinion ahead of the UK's highly expected push for Assange's arrest and extradition to the United States. "And it will pave the way for the US legal system to lock Assange up for a very long time," he adds.

    No Evidence of Manafort-Assange Talks

    Glenn Greenwald, a former Pulitzer-winning Guardian journalist, suggests that the paper has "such a pervasive and unprofessionally personal hatred for Julian Assange that it has frequently dispensed with all journalistic standards in order to malign him."

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures as he speaks on the balcony of the Ecuadorian embassy, in London, Friday May 19, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Ecuadorian President Pressures Assange to Leave Country's Embassy in London

    A number of critics point out that the story could not be corroborated by the embassy's visitor logs; no shots of Manafort visiting Assange have been provided either, despite 24/7 surveillance inside the building.

    Greenwald believes that the Manafort-Assange connection could be easily proven by the embassy's security: "If Paul Manafort visited Assange at the Embassy, there would be ample amounts of video and other photographic proof demonstrating that this happened. The Guardian provides none of that."

    Craig Murray, a UK ambassador-turned-activist, also underlines that no one can be admitted into the embassy without being registered in the visitor logs. He claims that the report is a "fake document" channeled by Ecuadorian President Moreno to "Mi6 mouthpiece" Luke Harding, who authored the report.

    "I would love to believe that the fact Julian has never met Manafort is bound to be established. But I fear that state control of propaganda may be such that this massive 'Big Lie' will come to enter public consciousness in the same way as the non-existent Russian hack of the DNC servers."

    Both Manafort and Assange adamantly opposed the integrity of the story; the latter has threatened to seek legal retaliation against The Guardian. WikiLeaks called the story a "fabrication" and said that it was willing to bet the newspaper a million dollars and "its editor's head" that the two had never met.

    The Guardian then toned down its reporting with minor edits, albeit without any retraction or even notification. The newspaper, however, stood by its story, maintaining that it "relied on a number of sources".

    Six Years in Self-Imposed Exile

    Assange's lawyer in Ecuador, Carlos Poveda, told Sputnik that his client was ready to turn himself in to UK officials if London guaranteed that he would not be extradited to the US or elsewhere.

    Journalists are seen outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London where WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is taking refuge, London, Britain, May 19, 2017
    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    Assange's Lawyer Rejects Moreno's Deal to Leave Ecuadorian Embassy in UK

    In November, WikiLeaks suggested that the US authorities might have brought sealed charges against Assange, citing a filing in an unrelated case that used Assange's name in an "apparent cut-and-paste error".

    Over the past several months, the Ecuadorian authorities have been putting various restrictions on the conditions of Assange's stay in the embassy, including on personal visits and internet access, which his defence has called a violation of his human rights.

    Julian Assange has been locked up in the Ecuadorian embassy since 2012, when he asked for asylum after Britain requested his extradition to Sweden over allegations of sexual assault. The whistle-blower has repeatedly suggested he might be apprehended outside the embassy and extradited to the United States over massive dumps of classified data on US-led wars and CIA activities by WikiLeaks.

    Related:

    Assange Readies Lawsuit Over 'Fabricated' Story on Meeting Manafort - Reports
    Assange Reportedly Gives Away Embassy Cat to Spare Him of 'Unbearable' Isolation
    Assange's Lawyer Refutes Reports of Alleged Whistleblower-Manafort Meetings
    WikiLeaks Plans to Make Money on Libel Lawsuits Against Outlets for Fake News
    Mueller Thinks Roger Stone Was Tipped Off About WikiLeaks Email Dump - Court Doc
    Tags:
    leak, meddling, DNC, Donald Trump, Paul Manafort, Julian Assange, Russia, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 1 - 7 December
    This Week in Pictures: 1 - 7 December
    Liar's Remorse?
    Liar’s Remorse?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse