WATCH Putin Holds Joint Presser With Greek PM Alexis Tsipras

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrived in Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, 7 December. As a result of the meeting, the sides have signed a number of documents to enhance cooperation between the countries.

The much-anticipated visit comes months after a diplomatic scandal erupted between the two countries this summer. In July, Athens decided to expel two Russian diplomats over allegations that they had attempted to sabotage the Greek-Macedonian talks on renaming the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) to the Republic of North Macedonia.

Russia dismissed the accusations as "absurd" and responded in kind, with Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova saying that Greece had been pressured into ordering the diplomats out.

In the run-up to Tsipras' visit, both Moscow and Athens expressed hope that it would end the period of uneasy relations between the two countries.

