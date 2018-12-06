US 'Not in Position to Tell OPEC What to Do' - Saudi Arabia

The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the margins of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires over the oil output and price issues put an end to the uncertainty in the oil market, with oil prices hitting an eight-month low in late November.

"We don't need permission from anyone to cut," Saudi Arabia's oil minister Khalid Al-Falih told reporters ahead of an OPEC meeting in Vienna.

The US "is not in a position to tell us what to do," he said, a day after President Donald Trump urged the cartel to keep the taps open in order to effectively propel fuel prices down.

High Fives All Around: Russia, Saudi Arabia Take Control of Oil Output Ahead of OPEC Talks

Saudi Arabia's energy minister also noted that his country sees an oil production cut of 1 million barrels per day as "adequate" to respond to recent dips in oil prices, adding that with "all options beingon the table" Saudi Arabia would be listening to all views on the matter.

During a sideline meeting at the G20 summit in the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires on Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman agreed to extend into 2019 their OPEC+ agreement to manage the oil market, which has been recently going through a number of setbacks.

Analysts point out that Saudi Arabia and Russia are the key parties to the OPEC + agreement and almost singlehandedly determine the cartel's intentions:

"Most likely, the meeting itself will simply fix what has been agreed, leaders make the decision here. In fact, the ministers will have to consolidate the agreements reached on reducing output in order to avoid oversupply", Alexander Egorov, Teletrade's currency strategist, said.

The largely downward trend in fuel prices, which made itself especially obvious in from October to late November, with the oil prices plunging to an eight-month low, is seen to be due to a record increase in the volume of commercial oil reserves in the United States, and in addition, the actual increase in production by Saudi Arabia and other OPEC countries. Desptie OPEC's turmoil, the United States called to keep the output at of crude oil unchanged.