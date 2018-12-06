US Mulling Over 'Variety of Things' to Stop Nord Stream 2 Construction - Bolton

The United States has on multiple occasions spoken against the construction of Nord Stream 2, with President Donald Trump blasting EU countries for their support of the project and urging them to abandon it in favour of American LNG.

In an interview with Wall Street Journal managing editor Gerard Baker, US National Security Advisor John Bolton said that Washington was considering some options on how to “deter” Russia, including measures to stop the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

“Well, there are a lot of sanctions that are already in place against the Russians, more could come. The president has repeatedly said, for example, [that] Germany should cancel the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, that we are looking at a variety of things we could do there…” he said.

The pipeline project, led by Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom, has faced much criticism from the US and a number of European countries, including Ukraine, which benefits from gas transit from Russia to Europe.

Washington has repeatedly called on Germany to stop supporting Nord Stream 2, threatening to slap European companies involved in the project with sanctions.

Earlier this week, the United States, which has been trying to export its LNG gas to Europe, called on European allies to reconsider their participation in Nord Stream 2, suggesting that the project "helps the Russian government" and questioning whether this was "the kind of support that they want to provide the Russian government…at this time".

Last month, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Washington would cooperate with Kiev to stop the construction, which, he claims, “undermines Ukraine's economic and strategic security”.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel responded to Pompeo's statement stressing that the new Russian pipeline would not deprive Ukraine of its role as a transit country for Russian gas.

The Nord Stream 2 covers the construction of two gas pipelines that will run from Russia to the coast of Germany via the Baltic Sea, bypassing Ukraine entirely. The project, due to be wrapped up before the end of 2019, is a joint venture of Russia's Gazprom with French Engie, Austrian OMV AG, UK-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, as well as German Uniper and Wintershall.