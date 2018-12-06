Next Nagorno-Karabakh Settlement Talks to Be Held in January - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU/YEREVAN (Sputnik) – Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov told Sputnik on Thursday that his next meeting with his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will likely be held in January.

"I believe that the talks, that were ongoing for three hours, were important and useful in terms of better understanding the positions of both parties. We have agreed to continue the talks in this format in the near future. [The next meeting] will highly likely be held the next month," Mammadyarov said.

Armenia Backs Resolving Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict Within OSCE Format

The Armenian Foreign Ministry said, in its turn, that the two ministers had agreed to "continue their meetings and preserve the current dynamics [of the talks]."

The ministry added that before his talks with the Azerbaijani foreign minister, Mnatsakanyan met with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov from Russia, Stephane Visconti from France and Andrew Schofer from the United States, as well as Andrzej Kasprzyk, the personal representative of the OSCE chairperson-in-office on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement.

On Wednesday, the two top diplomats held talks on the crisis resolution on the sidelines of the 25th OSCE Ministerial Council in Milan. Their meeting was mediated by the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group.

Azerbaijan's Armenian-dominated region of Nagorno-Karabakh region proclaimed its independence in 1991, triggering a military conflict that has never been resolved.

The negotiations on the status of the breakaway region have been underway with the mediation from the OSCE since 1992.