US Either to Reach Deal With China or Impose Originally Planned Duties - Trump

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said that the United States had only two options in its trade dispute with China — either to conclude a trade agreement with Beijing or to impose considerable tariffs on the Chinese imports — and expressed hope that such a deal would eventually be agreed on.

"We are either going to have a REAL DEAL with China or no deal at all — at which point we will be charging major Tariffs against Chinese product being shipped into the United States," Trump wrote on his Twitter blog on Tuesday.

The US president, at the same time, said that he believed that the two countries would manage to reach a deal either now or in the future.

Following talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday, Trump announced his decision not to increase duties on the Chinese goods from 10 percent to 25 percent which was though to come into force starting on January 1.

However, the United States pledged to raise the tariffs to the originally planned level, if agreements on trade disputes are not reached in 90 days.

The relations between the two countries have worsened significantly after Washington announced that $50 billion worth of Chinese goods would be subject to 25 percent tariffs in a bid to fix the US-Chinese trade deficit.

Since then, the two countries have exchanged several rounds of trade duties against each other.