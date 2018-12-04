Stunning Miss Universe – Iceland 2018 Turns Out to Be Russian

The winner of the contest "Miss Universe — Iceland 2018" Katrin Lea Elenudottir, who is representing the Nordic country in the "Miss Universe" finals, was born in Russia, according to the news portal Taiga.info.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Day 5! It was an honour to work with @smiletrain! What we did was decorating a beautiful frame and write a note for #smiletrain patients who is scheduled to have cleft surgery 💕😁….. #missuniverse2018 #missuniverse #missuniverseiceland #smiletrain #smile #bebrave #iveland #bangkok #thailand
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Today is the day!! I am leaving for @missuniverse 2018 in Thailand! Extremely excited to see what this adventure will bring 💙…… #missuniverse2018 #missuniverseiceland #bangkok #thailand #packing #reykjavik #iceland #christmastime #pageant #missuniverseiceland2018
Katrin, who was previously known as Ekaterina Skorobogatova, lived in Omsk, a city in Siberia, until the age of 9. In 2005, her mother met an Icelandic man while on vacation in Spain and shortly afterwards emigrated to Iceland, where two years later they were joined by her daughter. They obtained the country's citizenship, but frequently come to Russia to see their relatives and friends.
Katrin is studying at the linguistics department of a Reykjavik college, is fluent in Icelandic, Russian and English, and is currently taking a course of French, Danish and Latin. After college, the girl intends to study law and become qualified as a specialist on immigration issues.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Only 16 days left until I will be leave for Thailand 🇹🇭 to represent my gorgeous country Iceland at an international level in Miss Universe 2018! Miss Universe is something I have always been very passionate about and now when my dream trip is just around the corner I am doing my very best in preparation for it. There are many different subjects I should have on point but what is most important for me is my mental state. A few days ago, a book was recommended to me (@realniasanchez 💕) which really inspired me to work even harder than I already am, its name is “Your best life now” by Joel Osteen. I truly recommend this amazing book to everyone because it will convince you to work more and harder to achieve your dreams!.. Carlos Velez @carlosvelezstudios! HMUA: @alileemua; with Swimwear from our sponsor: @vizcayaswimwear; jewelry by Charlie Lapson @charlielapson. #missuniverseiceland #missiceland #roadtomissuniverse #BeBrave #missuniverse2018 #reykjavik #iceland #carlosvelezphoto #alileemua #charlielapson #charlielapsonjewelry
"I am an immigrant myself, and know from my own experience all the difficulties that newcomer face as they move to another country and try to get used to a different language and culture", she told Lady Code in November.
Along with studies, Katrin is an active social campaigner, as she volunteers at a care home for the elderly and assists immigrants' children in adapting to their new Icelandic reality.
READ MORE: Aussie Model Hit By Motorbike in Bali After Recovering From Dengue Fever
The "Miss Universe" finals will take place this year on December 16 and 17 in the Thai capital of Bangkok. The winner of the contest, in which would-be journalist Yulia Polyachikhina represents Russia, will be crowned by last year's beauty queen Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters from South Africa.
All comments
Show new comments (0)