US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is holding a press conference in Brussels during a summit of foreign ministers of NATO member states.

Earlier in the day, Pompeo addressed US foreign policy, stating that Washington is trying to establish a liberal world order based on democracy.

"We are rallying the noble nations of the world to build a new liberal order that prevents war and achieves greater prosperity for all", he noted.

