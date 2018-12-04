Register
19:53 GMT +304 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Video:Princess runs away from Dubai to escape her controlling father

    Full Details of Kidnapped Dubai Princess' Daring Escape Plan REVEALED

    © Photo: YouTube/WatchMojo English
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Former French spy Herve Jaubert, who helped Princess Latifa of Dubai organize her escape from the United Arab Emirates, has revealed the pair spent seven years planning her extraction - a daring ruse that would end in cataclysmic failure.

    Interviewed for BBC documentary Escape From Dubai, Jaubert — a former Navy officer who fled Dubai himself after getting into hot water with authorities — said Latifa contacted him in 2011 after hearing about his escape, and asked for help planning her own.

    In the program, he shares messages the Princess sent him prior to her departure, in which she said she'd "rather die" than return to the UAE, due to how strictly her father Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum controlled her life.

    "I've been mistreated and oppressed all my life. Women are treated like subhumans. My father can't continue to do what he's been doing to us all," she wrote in one email.

    She also claimed her older sister, who tried to flee the family while on holiday in Sussex, England, was captured two months later in Cambridge and spirited back to the UAE where she was imprisoned and drugged to stop her from protesting — ever since, she's been escorted everywhere by a team of nurses. 

    Jaubert at first didn't believe the story, thinking it may be a ploy to get him to return to the country, but she eventually persuaded him of her credentials and the pair swapped messages every two or three days over the following years. Latifa also recorded a video prior to her escape detailing her reasons for fleeing the UAE which was distributed among media outlets for publication in the event of her disappearance or death.

    Great Escape

    In 2014, the conspiracy took concrete form when Latifa met Tiina Jauhiainen who came to the Sheikh's palace to teach her Brazilian martial art capoeira — the pair quickly became friends, and pledged to escape together. Jauhiainen would fly to meet Jaubert repeatedly, although the trio would not be united in full until the day of escape, when the Princess went for breakfast with her capoeira instruction — a routine they'd maintained for years prior in order to not attract attention on the big day itself.

    They then changed clothes, jumped into a car and drove to Oman and then to the coast, where using both jetskis and dinghies they reached Jaubert's yacht in the Indian Ocean.

    Once on board the yacht they set sail for Goa, India, where Latifa planned to claim political asylum before moving to the US. On the boat, she told Jaubert she'd rather be killed on the boat than return to Dubai. However, on March 4, a mere 30 miles from the Indian coast, their yacht was invaded by armed men who blindfolded and bound Jaubert and Jauhiainen, and seized Latifa.

    All three were returned to the UAE, where Jaubert and Jauhiainen were beaten, threatened with execution, starved, dehydrated and interrogated for up to 20 hours a day for almost two weeks before finally being released. At one point they were forced to read 'confessions' written by the Emirati authorities, which were video-recorded, and forced to sign documents in Arabic which they could not understand.

    Additionally, both were forced to sign Non-Disclosure Agreements stipulating they'd never discuss any of the events that had occurred. They were also apparently warned Sheikh Mohammed was "a very powerful man and he can get you anywhere in the world".

    Detained in Dubai

    Radha Stirling, chief executive of NGO Detained in Dubai, was also contacted by Latifa prior to her escape — the Princess told the charity head she'd been beaten, tortured, detained in solitary confinement, threatened, and drugged upon the orders of her father for three years following an escape attempt at the age of 16.

    She also alleged her freedom was severely restricted, with all her movements controlled by her father, who she also claimed had perpetrated or ordered the commission of several other crimes, including the murder of his own sister-in-law.

    On March 4, Stirling received a frantic call from Latifa saying their ship was being boarded amidst gunfire, and pleading for help. Communication ceased at this point, and the NGO hasn't heard from her since.

    "At present, the whereabouts of Latifa remain unknown. We don't know if she's alive or dead. She is still classified as missing. The UAE and India broke a host of laws when they attacked Hervé's American registered yacht in international waters and abducted all on board with excessive force. In addition to these actions, Latifa's allegations against Sheikh Mohammed are grave and warrant a full investigation. We will be pursuing these matters legally in multiple jurisdictions in the coming weeks," Stirling said.

    Dubai. File photo
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Vyatkin
    Dubai. File photo
    Similarly, Amnesty International considers this incident to have "possibly entailed multiple violations of international human rights law" by both India and the UAE, including arbitrary detention, torture, and enforced disappearance. The leading human rights organization has called on the UAE to immediately disclose Latifa's whereabouts.

    "If she is deprived of her liberty, she should have contact with lawyers and loved ones and access to all fair trial guarantees. If she is only held for having tried to flee the country or for any other reason incompatible with human rights standards, she should be immediately and unconditionally released and her right to freedom of movement, including travel abroad, should be respected. The UAE should act to ensure Dubai respects the human rights of its citizens and all those under its jurisdiction. Amnesty International also calls on India to investigate the incident and the role of its security forces, including the allegations of beatings which could amount to torture or other cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment, and ensure those responsible are held to account," the group said in a statement.

     

    Related:

    WATCH Dubai Police Train to Fly Hoverbikes
    Russian Model Who Leapt From 6-Floor Dubai Flat Fleeing 'Rapist' Opens Up
    UAE Must Clarify Status of Dubai Ruler's Missing Daughter - Human Rights Watch
    Runaway Princess? Dubai Royalty 'Brought Back' After Attempting to Flee - Report
    Tags:
    kidnap, Kidnapping, princess, human rights, UAE
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fairest of Them All: Sneak Peek at Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018
    Fairest of Them All: Sneak Peek at Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018
    Drones Away: Trumping Obama
    Drones Away: Trumping Obama
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse