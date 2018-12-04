Israeli Ambassador to US 'Hopeful' Poland Will Move Its Embassy to Jerusalem

The Israeli Ambassador to the US made the remark during an event held by the Israeli and Polish embassies in Washington to mark 100 years of Poland's independence and 70 years since the creation of Israel.

Israeli Ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer has expressed hope that Poland will relocate its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

"The relationship between our two countries is so strong that I remain hopeful that next year, the Polish ambassador to Israel will follow in the footsteps of the American ambassador to Israel, and light a menorah in a Polish embassy in Jerusalem", Dermer said.

Haaretz cited the Polish ambassador as saying that he had no knowledge of any plans by his country's government to move its embassy to Jerusalem.

"Our Israeli friends often express such hopes, but I'm not aware of any plans regarding this at the moment", he said.

Earlier this year, US President Donald Trump recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and ordered to relocate the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to the newly-designated capital.

Although the decision sparked a wave of indignation across the Middle East, some countries from across the world announced their intention to follow Washington's suit, including Guatemala, Brazil, and the Czech Republic. Guatemala opened its embassy in Jerusalem back in May, while Paraguay briefly moved its embassy to the city, but shortly after the presidential election in August moved it back to Tel Aviv.