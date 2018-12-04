US to Lead 'Restoration of Liberal Order Among Nations' - Pompeo

The United States will lead the "restoration of the liberal order among nations" with the help of other democracies, according to the Secretary of State.
"In the finest traditions of our great democracy, we are rallying the noble nations to build a new liberal order that prevents war and achieves greater prosperity”, Mike Pompeo said in a foreign policy speech.
Pompeo also noted that nothing can replace the nation-state as the guarantor of democratic freedoms and national interests.
While in Belgium, Pompeo has met with senior officials, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michael discussing bilateral cooperation on major issues, including nonproliferation.
