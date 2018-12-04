US to Lead 'Restoration of Liberal Order Among Nations' - Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has stated that when treaties are broken, the violators must be "confronted, and the treaties must be fixed or discarded".

The United States will lead the "restoration of the liberal order among nations" with the help of other democracies, according to the Secretary of State.

"In the finest traditions of our great democracy, we are rallying the noble nations to build a new liberal order that prevents war and achieves greater prosperity”, Mike Pompeo said in a foreign policy speech.

Pompeo also noted that nothing can replace the nation-state as the guarantor of democratic freedoms and national interests.

The Secretary of State is currently in Brussels, Belgium, attending the summit of foreign ministers of the NATO member states, intended to discuss the main security challenges that the alliance faces, including the situation in the Middle East and North Africa, as well as the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

While in Belgium, Pompeo has met with senior officials, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michael discussing bilateral cooperation on major issues, including nonproliferation.