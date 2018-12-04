Steps to Boost Russian Troops Capabilities Over US INF Exit Discussed - Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Measures toward Russian troops combat capabilities boost over the US plans to withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty have been discussed at the recent Sochi meetings, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu stated.

"Measures on troops and forces combat multiplication amid arms race boost, triggered by the US plans to withdraw from the INF Treaty, have been discussed," Shoigu said at a teleconference.

He also said that officials who were present at the meetings had briefed Putin on the Russian Armed Forces' development and the Armed Forces' capability to ensure the country's security and its ability to counter a technologically developed rival.

"It has been noted that the new state arms program until 2027 will enable the country to maintain the required speed of army and navy re-equipment," Shoigu noted.

Russian defence procurement has also been discussed at the meetings, along with measures toward building up the stock of technical resources, the minister stated.

INF Treaty, Kerch Strait Incident: NATO Foreign Ministers to Discuss Key Security Issues in Brussels

Shoigu recalled that from November 19 to November 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin had held a series of meetings with the Russian Defence Ministry's leadership, as well as with leaders of other Russian ministries, and with representatives of the country's leading military-industrial companies, in the Russian resort city of Sochi.

The minister has voiced the statement amid US President Donald Trump announcement in October that Washington would quit the treaty over Russia's alleged lack of compliance. The Kremlin has rejected the accusations, saying the move was a "big mistake."