Moscow to Resume Dialogue With US as Soon as Washington is Prepared - Lavrov

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed disappointment over President Trump's decision not to cancelled their planned meeting at the G20 in Argentina, saying the two countries have much to talk about on issues including nuclear strategic stability in light of the US talk of pulling out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

Russia is ready for the normalization of dialogue with the United States as soon as its American colleagues were ready to do so, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced.

"US National Security Advisor to the president John Bolton has approached Yuri Ushakov, Assistant to the Russian President on foreign policy issues, and confirmed that the US side would like to resume and normalize dialogue," Lavrov said, during an interview with Russian television.

"We are ready for this as soon as our colleagues are," Lavrov noted.

Asked whether he had met with his US counterpart Mike Pompeo at the G20, which concluded in Buenos Aires on Saturday, Lavrov said that he did not. "No, naturally, I did not chase after him. He did not approach me."

"To be honest, I don't even know if he was there or not, because I didn't see the entire US delegation," Lavrov added.

Asked when the next meeting between Putin and Trump can be expected, the Russian foreign minister said he didn't know, and that the wouldn't even venture to guess. He added that he could not rule out that last Sunday's incident in the Kerch Strait, which saw Russia detain three Ukrainian Navy ships and two dozen sailors after they violated Russian maritime borders, may have just been a pretext.

