Russian Sevastopol Ship Returns to Vladivostok After Detention in South Korea

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russia-flagged cargo ship Sevastopol, owned by the US-sanctioned Gudzon shipping company, is on its way to the port of Vladivostok after detention in South Korea, a representative of the company told Sputnik on Sunday.

"We have addressed the head of the Busan port, the foreign ministry, issued an emergency beacon. They did not give us fuel oil, but gave us diesel fuel to reach to Vladivostok. Now the ship with the cargo is near Vladivostok," the representative said.

On Monday, the company said that Sevastopol was ready to leave the South Korean port of Busan, where the ship had been detained since August. In early October, the vessel was allowed to leave the port, but, according to the owner, the authorities prohibited local companies from bunkering the ship.

Gudzon is sanctioned by the United States over allegations of helping North Korea bypass UN Security Council restrictions. The South Korean Foreign Ministry said in August that the Sevastopol ship was being checked to ensure that it was compliant with the UN resolutions banning ship-to-ship transfers involving North Korean vessels.