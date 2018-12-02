Russian Sevastopol Ship Returns to Vladivostok After Detention in South Korea

"We have addressed the head of the Busan port, the foreign ministry, issued an emergency beacon. They did not give us fuel oil, but gave us diesel fuel to reach to Vladivostok. Now the ship with the cargo is near Vladivostok," the representative said.
Gudzon is sanctioned by the United States over allegations of helping North Korea bypass UN Security Council restrictions. The South Korean Foreign Ministry said in August that the Sevastopol ship was being checked to ensure that it was compliant with the UN resolutions banning ship-to-ship transfers involving North Korean vessels.
