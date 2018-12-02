Merkel Caught Up in 'Cheat Sheet' Gaffe at First Meeting With New Australian PM

Australia's recent prime ministerial merry-go-round has taken its toll on communication between world leaders at this week's G20 summit. Angela Merkel was reading up on Australia's latest leader, who took office just a few months ago, right in front of his eyes.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was caught brushing up her knowledge on Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison right before their meeting at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires. Merkel was photographed checking what appeared to be a list of background notes, which featured Morrison's mugshot.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel takes a look at her notes at the start of her meeting with Australia’s 30th Prime Minister Scott Morrison during the G20 summit in Bueno Aires pic.twitter.com/PYDo8gM7rX — Alex Ellinghausen (@ellinghausen) 1 декабря 2018 г.

The chancellor may have a reason to excuse herself: Morrison is the third Australian Prime Minister to visit a G20 summit in four years and the fifth PM in five years. He was sworn in in late August after local lawmakers ousted Malcolm Turnbull as the leader of the country and his own Liberal Party.

The revolving door of leaders in Australia has been the talk of the town.

I reckon the next challenge for Australian politics #auspol is to change a leader during one of these global summits. One attends the opening, and another flies in for the closing statement. Achievement Unlocked! — Patrick Turner (@pjxturner) 1 декабря 2018 г.

in 6 months time she's gotta do it again. — J.J. KALE (@JJKALE2) 1 декабря 2018 г.

This is becoming more hilarious with each leader. They must all have fear of meeting our latest PM because they have to study up beforehand. — James Nicholson (@jamnic77) 2 декабря 2018 г.

Merkel's notes sparked curiosity among some, leaving Aussies guessing what the papers were saying about their prime minister.

Scott Morrison



Aust PM

<100days



Refers to himself as ‘ScoMo’ — just ignore

Likes buses, hates bus rides

May not last 7 more days

In a love affair with coal

Failed advertising exec

Religious, breeches teachings via policy consistently

Loves caps

Says Fair Dinkum — just ignore — Milldrum (@SilverMilFer) 1 декабря 2018 г.

"#ScottMorrison but prefers #ScoMo. Has problem with #women — often ignores them, including his own female colleagues. Shouts a lot. When isn't getting own way, shouts even louder. In past week, has been cruel to schoolkids. Don't mention #ClimateChange" #insiders #auspol pic.twitter.com/1JVTiabP0P — Paul Vittles FMRS FAMI FRSA (@vittlesorg) 1 декабря 2018 г.

“Use small words. Don’t bother relationship building, it’ll be a new guy soon.” — Mick Edwards (@Typhoidmick) 1 декабря 2018 г.

Angela Merkel's trip to the world forum was more arduous than expected: her first attempt to visit Argentina this week failed after her flight had to make an emergency landing. According to reports in the German media, the government aircraft's entire communication system broke down, forcing the crew to cancel the flight just one hour after take-off. The chancellor then was forced to spend a night at a hotel in Bonn and fly to Buenos Aires via Madrid the following day, running late to the summit.