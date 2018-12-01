Register
19:20 GMT +301 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Police officers stand outside the house of Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, England, March 6, 2018

    UK Intel Alleges Putin Personally Behind Skripal Poisoning Order - Reports

    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    World
    Get short URL
    102

    Russian authorities have repeatedly refuted London's accusations of Moscow being behind the alleged March 4 chemical attack on the former Russian intelligence officer and his daughter as groundless. Moscow says that London has failed to present any proof confirming Russia's involvement in the case.

    British intelligence officials believe that the alleged March 4 poisoning of ex-Russian security officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia was ostensibly approved by Russia's President Vladimir Putin, CNN reported, citing unnamed sources.

    According to the media report, a UK official claimed that "it's above the [Russian military foreign-intelligence service] GRU leadership" and that "what that actually means, we can have a good guess."

    READ MORE: Salisbury Case 'Problem' for UK Intelligence, 'The Skripal Files' Author Says

    The allegations, which haven't yet been commented on either by Moscow or by London, come after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pointed out that the fact that it remains unclear where the Skripals currently are proves that the UK government and intelligence has "something to hide" about the matter.

    "Where is Yulia Skripal, and where is her father — these are our main questions today. They have not been shown to the public for many months already," Lavrov said.

    READ MORE: Sergei Skripal Did Not Believe Moscow Poisoned Him, New Book Claims

    He recalled that recently a new BBC documentary on the investigation into Skripal case had been released, but that "not a single word has been said about them [in the film]."

    The statement followed the Russian Embassy in London stating that they had sent another formal letter to the UK's Foreign Office asking for information about the Skripals. The embassy also signalled Russia's readiness to "demand that British authorities provide detailed information about the [Skripal] incident, grant consular access to the Russian citizens and begin a joint investigation."

    "The document stresses that London has blatantly violated international rules by ignoring Russia’s vested right to obtain information on its citizens who have been held in isolation … at an undisclosed location," the embassy stressed.

    READ MORE: Sergei Skripal Worked for Four Different NATO Intel Agencies – Reports

    Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, for his part, bemoaned the fact that London rejected Moscow's proposal "to cooperate with the British side to clarify the circumstances of this [Skripal] incident."

    "We were not met with reciprocity, and we do not have any information about what happened in Salisbury. We do not have information about what kind of agent was used, how much of it there was, what its volume was; we do not have information about who was poisoned, what happened to them, where they disappeared to, etc.," Peskov emphasized.

    His comments came after the London Metropolitian Police released fresh CCTV footage which showed the two Russian nationals it suspects of involvement in the Skripals' poisoning walking around the southern English town of Salisbury on March 4. The footage does not show the men at Skripal's home, however, where police allege they sprayed a military-grade poison on the door handle.

    READ MORE: Skripal Case: Petrov, Boshirov's Interview Erodes UK's Narrative — Activist

    Earlier, UK Prime Minister Theresa May accused Russian military intelligence service GRU of orchestrating the poisoning under the order of Russian authorities.

    Police officers secure a cordon outside the vehicle recovery business Ashley Wood Recovery in Salisbury, England, Tuesday, March 13, 2018
    © AP Photo /
    The Skripal Case: Fifteen Facts and Some Logical Conclusions
    However, in an interview with Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of the RT broadcaster and the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, alleged GRU officers Ruslan Boshirov and Alexander Petrov refuted any involvement in the Skripal case, stressing that they visited Salisbury as tourists and worked in the fitness industry.

    Earlier, the UK and its allies have accused Moscow of having orchestrated the Skripal attack with what UK experts claim was the A234 nerve agent, without presenting any proof. Russian authorities have strongly refuted the allegations as groundless.

    Related:

    Putin: Skripal Not Rights Defender, But 'Traitor' and 'Scumbag' (VIDEO)
    Skripal's Niece Wants to Meet Salisbury Case 'Suspects' Personally
    UK Using 'Skripal Case' to Increase Pressure on Russia - Foreign Ministry
    Russia Still Denied Opportunity to Receive Any Data on Skripal Case - Kremlin
    Tags:
    involvement, authorities, accusations, intelligence, CNN, Yulia Skripal, Sergei Skripal, Vladimir Putin, Britain, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Real Atlantis: Life on a Sinking Indian Island
    The Real Atlantis: Life on a Sinking Indian Island
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse