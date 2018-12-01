Lavrov May Redouble Efforts to Finalise Peace Treaty With Tokyo - Kremlin Aide

"Of course, the minister will participate [in the process]. We have already reached preliminary agreements on half [of officials], but it must be agreed on the highest level," Ushakov said, answering whether Lavrov could join the circle of people responsible for stepping up the negotiation process.
READ MORE: Russia, Japan Unlikely to Bridge Peace Treaty Gaps as G20 Starts — Scholars
Japan and Russia have never signed a permanent peace treaty after the end of World War II due to the territorial dispute over a group of four islands that both countries claim — Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and Habomai — referred to as the Southern Kurils by Russia and the Northern Territories by Japan.
All comments
Show new comments (0)