Frontier Airlines Plane Engine Cover Falls Off During Takeoff

The engine cover of a Frontier Airlines plane fell off after it departed Las Vegas, forcing the aircraft to land, USA Today reports.

The Airbus 320, which was carrying 171 passengers and 6 crew members, had to abort its flight from Las Vegas, Nevada to Tampa, Florida on Friday, USA Today reports.

After only several minutes in the air, the passengers saw through the window that the engine cover was falling off and quickly alerted flight attendants.

So, my hockey buddy CJ Gunnerson took this pic out his window today.

His @FlyFrontier flight had to make an emergency landing at Vegas.

"The hatch came up and ripped off during take off," he tells me.

People were "jumping up screaming, slamming on the roof. Yelling stop."@ABC10 pic.twitter.com/d2LEpdD6p6 — Brandon Rittiman (@BrandonRittiman) November 30, 2018

The pilots performed an emergency landing at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. None of the passengers or crew members were injured.