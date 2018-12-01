Sidelined: WATCH Macron Snub Theresa May at EU Leaders' Photo Op

Earlier, Macron had voiced his support for the Brexit withdrawal agreement, saying it was a "good" one.

For an unknown reason, during a photo op of the EU leaders at the G-20 summit in Argentina, French President Emmanuel Macron greeted and kissed all the leaders of the bloc except UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

The Buenos Aires summit marks the first time the G-20 event is being held in South America.

Earlier in November, Macron said ahead of the EU leaders' summit that its participants had to discuss the future relations between the United Kingdom and the European Union, stressing that London would continue to play an "important role" even after Brexit, and that its role could also evolve.