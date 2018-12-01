Kremlin: Lack of Putin-Trump Meeting Results in Tensions

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting with his American counterpart Donald Trump can only be planned when both sides are willing to hold it.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the lack of meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump results in tensions and noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin was ready to continue a dialogue with President Donald Trump.

Peskov also said that Russia is a patient country and that it's waiting for conditions to be ripe for Trump to change decision on contacts.

Meanwhile, a source familiar with the matter reported that Putin may still hold talks with Trump on sidelines of the summit, noting that the US side should initiate the meeting for that.

"A reception and a concert will be held later today. They may have a conversation there. But it is the US side that should initiate this," the source said.