Kremlin: Lack of Putin-Trump Meeting Results in Tensions

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the lack of meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump results in tensions and noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin was ready to continue a dialogue with President Donald Trump.
READ MORE: Putin Ready for Holding Contacts with Trump — Kremlin
Meanwhile, a source familiar with the matter reported that Putin may still hold talks with Trump on sidelines of the summit, noting that the US side should initiate the meeting for that.
"A reception and a concert will be held later today. They may have a conversation there. But it is the US side that should initiate this," the source said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)