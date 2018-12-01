Putin, Erdogan May Hold Meeting in Cancelled Putin-Trump Meeting Time - Source

Russian President Vladimir Putin may hold meeting on G20 Sidelines with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a time slot which became available after cancellation of Putin's talks with Trump, a source reported.

Kremlin later reported that Putin's meeting with Erdogan to be held before noon on Saturday and that the two leaders would discuss Syria.

"[Erdogan] has expressed his willingness to continue this trust-based dialogue. Of course, the Syrian developments require discussion," the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The G20 annual summit held in the Argentina capital marks the first time the event is being held in South America. The summit gathers the leaders of the 19 other countries in the group as well as the EU leadership; it will last from November 30 to December 1.

The forum is mainly focused on coordinating policies between the states in order to achieve economic stability and financial growth in the world while preventing global financial crises.