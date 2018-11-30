Italian FM Summons Egyptian Envoy Over Murder of Student Regeni

Giulio Regeni, a Cambridge University graduate, disappeared in the Egyptian capital in late January 2016. Later on, his body with signs of torture was found in Cairo's outskirts. Earlier in the week, the Italian prosecutor's office vowed to disclose the names of the first suspects in the student's killing soon.

The Italian Foreign Minister has summoned the Egyptian ambassador to the country to demand justice for those people responsible for the killing of Italian student Giulio Regeni in Cairo.

"Minister (Enzo) Moavero expressed Italy's need to see concrete investigative developments," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The move took place the day after Italy's lower house, the Chamber of Deputies, decided to suspend its relations with the Egyptian parliament due to the lack of progress in the probe into the issue.

© REUTERS / Amr Abdallah Dalsh Egypt Security Forces Practice Extrajudicial Killings, Disappearances - Watchdog

On the same day, the media reports suggested that the Italian Prosecutor's office might include Egyptian policemen and intelligence officers in the list of suspects.

Regeni, a Cambridge University graduate, who was engaged in research work in Cairo, vanished in the Egyptian capital in late January 2016. On February 3, his body with signs of torture was found in Cairo's suburbs.

The student is claimed to have been abducted and tortured by the Egyptian security services, who might have suspected the student of espionage. These claims might have originated from one of the police's whistleblowers.

Italy has long been putting pressure on Egypt in order to make the state find and prosecute the criminals in charge of the 2016 crime.