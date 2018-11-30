Trudeau Urges Trump to Remove Tariffs on Canadian Steel, Aluminum Ahead of G20

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday urged US President Donald Trump to remove tariffs implemented by the United States on Canadian steel and aluminum products earlier this year.

"We need to keep working to remove the tariffs on steel and aluminium between our countries," Justin Trudeau said during a press conference in Buenos Aires ahead of the G20 summit.

Trudeau also referenced the recent plant closures by General Motors that will affect nearly 15,000 jobs in the United States and Canada, calling the development a "heavy blow."

Earlier on Friday, Trump, Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto officially signed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) during a ceremony in Argentina.

The USMCA covers such areas as tariffs, automobile industry, the intellectual property rights, labour standards, protection of the environment and agriculture and would replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

The new agreement must be ratified by the parliaments in each of the three countries in order to take effect.