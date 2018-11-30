UK PM Will Meet With Saudi Crown Prince Over Khashoggi Case, Yemen - Reports

Britain has so far rejected calls by some of its European allies to stop selling arms to the Kingdom over its leaders' suspected role in the killing of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi and Riyadh's pursuit of the war in Yemen.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will hold a bilateral meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Argentina on Friday, a spokesman told reporters.

The meeting, set to take place at 8 pm GMT (3 pm Buenos Aires time), follows May's earlier promise to confront the crown prince on Khashoggi and Yemen.

"I am intending to speak with the crown prince of Saudi Arabia. The message that I give will be very clear…on this issue of Jamal Khashoggi but also the issue of Yemen," May said Thursday. "We want to see a full and transparent investigation in relation to what happened and obviously those responsible being held to account," she said of the first issue.

"On the issue of Yemen, we continue to be deeply concerned about the humanitarian situation. The long term solution for Yemen is a political solution and we will be encouraging all parties actually to look for that and work for that," she said.

