Register
13:15 GMT +330 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this file photo taken on Monday, July 16, 2018, U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, shake hands at the beginning of a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland.

    Wag the Dog? Twitterati Crack Down on Trump's U-Turn on G20 Meeting Putin

    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Trump's former longtime fixer Michael Cohen spoke out on the US President's business dealings with Russia, claiming that talks about a proposed Trump Tower development in Moscow continued late into the 2016 presidential campaign, contradicting Donald Trump's previous claims.

    Donald Trump abruptly cancelled his G20 meeting with Vladimir Putin in a bid to distract the US media from the new confessions of his former lawyer Michael Cohen, CNN's senior White House reporter Jeff Zeleny suggested.

    Pointing out that Trump's sudden U-turn came shortly after he told reporters that it was "a very good time to have the meeting [with Putin]", Zeleny hinted that the POTUS could be trying to "change the subject".

    On Thursday, Donald Trump announced his decision to cancel talks with President Vladimir Putin over Russia's naval stand-off with Ukraine. Three Ukrainian Navy vessels were seized on Sunday after they moved through the Kerch Strait from the Black Sea, illegally entering Russia's internal territorial waters.

    A handful of social media users apparently have similar suspicions.

    Trump's move came the same day his ex-lawyer, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to lying to US Congress about Trump's real estate project in Moscow. Cohen, who worked on a deal to build a Trump Tower in the Russian capital, previously testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee that talks about it ended in January 2016, before the Iowa Republican caucuses. On Thursday, he confessed that the discussions continued until June 2016, when Donald Trump had already become the GOP presidential candidate.

    Donald Trump in response accused his long-time right hand of lying and called him a "weak person and not a very smart person". "He's lying, very simply to get a reduced sentence."

    READ MORE: ‘Talk Is Cheap': Trump Stuck Between Campaign Promises, Actions as POTUS Over GM

    Trump argued that he was ready to strike a deal to build the skyscraper in Moscow, but scrapped the plans as he was focused on the fight for the top job in the White House. He also maintained that the proposed deal did not violate the law. "There would have been nothing wrong if I did do it. If I did do it, there would have been nothing wrong. That was my business," he said.

    Rudy Giuliani, the president's lawyer and a former New York mayor, insisted that Cohen's comments did not contradict Trump's account of his business dealings with Russia. Guiliani claimed that Trump was not asked to provide any specific dates for his conversations with Cohen and did not do so. "As far as he knew, there was a proposal [on a Trump Tower Moscow deal] — he (Donald Trump) did discuss it with Michael Cohen and signed a non-binding letter of intent and it never went beyond that," he said.

    Donald Trump, presidente de EEUU
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    Analysts: Trump Canceling G20 Talks With Putin Proves Ukraine’s Kerch Provocation Worked

    It also emerged on Thursday that Cohen had struck a cooperation agreement with Special Counsel Mueller amid the FBI's ongoing investigation into Russia's alleged meddling with the 2016 election, as well as collusion between Moscow and the Trump Campaign, which both Russia and Trump deny.

    One of the centerpieces of the probe is a meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian attorney at Trump Tower in New York in 2016. While Donald Trump Jr. told the press that the meeting was held to discuss adoptions of Russian children by Americans and the Magnitsky Act, Rudy Guiliani admitted in August that it was arranged to "get dirt on [then Democratic presidential candidate Hillary] Clinton."

    Trump also acknowledged that the meeting sought to get damaging information on Clinton, but claimed that it was "totally legal." Additionally, CNN reported on Wednesday that the president wrote to Mueller that he was not aware of the meeting despite Cohen's claims that he knew about it before it took place.

    Related:

    Possible G20 Deal Could Help China Endure Trump’s First Term
    Ex-Clinton Spokesman Slams Ivanka Trump Over Use of Private Email Server
    China’s Xi Arrives in Argentina for G20 Summit, Talks With Trump Amid Trade Row
    Senate’s Yemen War Vote ‘Slap in the Face to Trump’s Policies’
    'Vladimir Trump': Netizens Roast US Journal for Awkward Mistake
    Tags:
    investigation, Trump Tower, G20, Vladimir Putin, Michael Cohen, Donald Trump, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Chernobyl & Pompeii: 2018 Historical Photographer of The Year Names Finalists
    Chernobyl & Pompeii: 2018 Historical Photographer of The Year Names Finalists
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse