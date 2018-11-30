WikiLeaks Plans to Make Money on Libel Lawsuits Against Outlets for Fake News

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - WikiLeaks is planning to start suing media outlets publishing fake news for libel and make it a stable source of income, the organization said via its official Twitter feed, after lashing out at The Guardian newspaper for its "fabricated" story involving WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

'NEW RULES: WikiLeaks is going make suing fake news producers like the Guardian a central part of its business model. Since libels are the most predictable response to the power and accuracy of a WikiLeaks' publication, our analysis is that this is a stable, scalable income stream,' the organization said late on Thursday.

The organisation has already raised over $36,500 in two days via the GoFundMe online platform and aims to receive a total of $300,000 in donations to sue the Guardian.

On Tuesday, WikiLeaks announced that it had launched a campaign to raise money and sue The Guardian for publishing a story alleging that Paul Manafort, former campaign manager for US President Donald Trump, had held secret talks with Assange in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where the WikiLeaks founder is currently residing, in 2013, 2015 and 2016. Both WikiLeaks and Manafort have refuted the allegations.