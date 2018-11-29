US Accuses Iran of Launching Missile Capable of Reaching Europe

According to the State Department, Tehran is producing several types of missiles that threaten US partner countries in the Middle East and jeopardise American forces in the region.

'Today, the United States is unveiling new evidence of Iran’s ongoing missile proliferation', US Special Envoy for Iran Brian Hook claimed. 'The Iranian threat is growing and we are accumulating risk of escalation in the region if we fail to act', he added.

READ MORE: Iranian Revolutionary Guards Warn US Bases Within Tehran's Missile Range

Hook called on the EU to impose sanctions against the Islamic Republic, stressing that the missiles that Tehran has been proliferating are capable of reaching Europe.

'We urge all nations, especially the European Union, to move missile sanctions through the European Union so that we can start managing the risk of a regional conflict through missile proliferation', he told reporters.

© REUTERS / Social Media Website Iran Launches Ballistic Missiles Against Terrorists in Syria Over Parade Attack - Reports

The diplomat also blamed Iran for allegedly supplying the missiles to 'its proxy forces' in Yemen, Lebanon and other countries in order to destabilise the whole region.

Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) airspace division Amir Ali Hajizadeh stated earlier this month that, amid the escalation in tensions between Tehran and Washington, American bases in Afghanistan, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, as well as US aircraft carriers in the Persian Gulf, were within range of Iranian missiles.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW