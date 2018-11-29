Libya Counts on Russia in Crisis Settlement, Especially If Election Fails – LNA

'We expect Russian support in this matter, whether through the United Nations or through the organization's mission', Mismari said.
If the plans to hold an election in Libya in 2019 fall through, Libya sees Russia as one of the possible initiators of a new platform for the crisis settlement, according to the spokesman.
'We expect this role and that the role will evolve to direct participation in the Libyan issue with a Russian initiative not related to the past initiatives, if we fail, if the conference fails in January, we fail in holding elections in spring', Mismari said noted.
Libyans were originally expected to go to the polls on December 10 to elect a president and a parliament, seven years after Gaddafi was killed. However, UN Envoy to Libya Ghassan Salame in early November warned the UN Security Council that the deadline could not be met and suggested putting off the elections until next spring.
