Libya Counts on Russia in Crisis Settlement, Especially If Election Fails – LNA

BENGHAZI (Sputnik) - The Libyan National Army (LNA) counts on Russia in the crisis settlement process, especially if the UN initiatives and the upcoming elections fail, LNA spokesman Ahmed Mismari told Sputnik.

'We expect Russian support in this matter, whether through the United Nations or through the organization's mission', Mismari said.

If the plans to hold an election in Libya in 2019 fall through, Libya sees Russia as one of the possible initiators of a new platform for the crisis settlement, according to the spokesman.

'We expect this role and that the role will evolve to direct participation in the Libyan issue with a Russian initiative not related to the past initiatives, if we fail, if the conference fails in January, we fail in holding elections in spring', Mismari said noted.

© AP Photo / Christophe Ena Hillary Clinton's Actions in Libya Helped Caused EU Migrant Crisis She Now Decries - PhD

Libya has been gripped by conflict since 2011 when the country’s longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed. The eastern part of the crisis-torn state is governed by its parliament, with headquarters in the city of Tobruk. The parliament is backed by the Libyan National Army. At the same time, the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), headed by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, operates in the country's west and is headquartered in Tripoli.

READ MORE: EU Senior Lawmaker: No Single Key Decision on Libya, Syria Made Without Russia

Libyans were originally expected to go to the polls on December 10 to elect a president and a parliament, seven years after Gaddafi was killed. However, UN Envoy to Libya Ghassan Salame in early November warned the UN Security Council that the deadline could not be met and suggested putting off the elections until next spring.