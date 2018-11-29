Zourabichvili Wins Georgian Presidential Election With 59.52% of Votes - Results

Zourabichvili's main rival, 60-year-old Grigol Vashadze, received 40.48 per cent of votes.
The recently elected president is an independent candidate backed by the ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party, was supported by over 1.1 million voters, while 780,000 Georgians voted for Vashadze.
In the first round of the election, Zourabichvili and Vashadze received almost the same number of votes — 38.6 and 37.7 per cent respectively. As none of them received the required 50 per cent of votes, the second round of elections was held.
