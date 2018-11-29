Zourabichvili Wins Georgian Presidential Election With 59.52% of Votes - Results

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Georgia's Salome Zourabichvili won 28 November's runoff election with 59.52 per cent of votes after 100 per cent of votes have been counted, Georgia's Central Election Commission (CEC) has stated.

Zourabichvili's main rival, 60-year-old Grigol Vashadze, received 40.48 per cent of votes.

The recently elected president is an independent candidate backed by the ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party, was supported by over 1.1 million voters, while 780,000 Georgians voted for Vashadze.

Zourabichvili was elected for a six-year term. This is the last direct presidential vote in the country. After 2018, presidents in Georgia will be elected by the 300-member College of Electors.

In the first round of the election, Zourabichvili and Vashadze received almost the same number of votes — 38.6 and 37.7 per cent respectively. As none of them received the required 50 per cent of votes, the second round of elections was held.