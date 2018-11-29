Putin-Trump Talks Scheduled for 1 December, Set to Last About 2 Hours – Source

'The meeting between Putin and Trump in Argentina on the sidelines of the G20 summit is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Moscow time [14:30 GMT] on 1 December', the source said.
According to the source, slightly more than two hours have been allotted for the meeting.
READ MORE: Ex-NATO Commander Calls on Trump to 'Stand Up' to Putin Over Kerch Strait Rift
The conversation could become a continuation of their dialogue in Helsinki and could touch upon efforts to ensure stability and disarmament.
Earlier Trump stated he might cancel his meeting with Putin during the G20 summit in Argentina following the Russia-Ukraine naval incident in the Kerch Strait.
All comments
Show new comments (0)