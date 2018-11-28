Zurabishvili Leading in Georgia Presidential Election - Exit Polls

TBILISI (Sputnik) - Georgian presidential candidate Salome Zurabishvili, supported by the ruling Georgian Dream party wins in the second round of the election with over 50 percent of votes, the exit poll data commissioned by two Georgian television channels shows.

According to the poll conducted by Gallup International for Imedi television, Zurabishvili, 66, wins 58 percent of the ballots.

Meanwhile, a poll conducted by Edison Research for Rustavi-2 television indicates that Zurabishvili wins 55 percent of the votes, giving opposition candidate Grigol Vashadze 45 percent of ballots.

Vashadze, 60, has already dismissed the results of exit polls and refused to acknowledge defeat until final results of the vote are announced.

The second round of presidential elections was held in Georgia on Wednesday as candidates had failed to gain required 50 percent of votes during the first vote.

This presidential election in Georgia is the last direct vote to elect the country's leader by people. All following presidents will be chosen by a special panel consisting of 300 electors. Given these changes, the president who will be elected this year will spend six years in the office instead of five.