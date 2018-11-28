US Sanctions 2 Iranians Over Alleged Ransomware Payments - Treasury Dept.

'The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) took action today against two Iran-based individuals, Ali Khorashadizadeh and Mohammad Ghorbaniyan, who helped exchange digital currency (bitcoin) ransom payments into Iranian rial on behalf of Iranian malicious cyber actors involved with the SamSam ransomware scheme that targeted over 200 known victims', the Treasury said. 'Also today, OFAC identified two digital currency addresses associated with these two financial facilitators'.
More than 200 individuals as well as hospitals, municipalities and public institutions, including the cities of Atlanta and Newark, the port of San Diego and the Colorado Department of Transportation, were affected by the hacking scheme, according to the Justice Department.
