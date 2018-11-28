Germany Outlines Conditions for Financial Aid to Afghanistan - Foreign Minister

'The Afghan government has taken important steps to implement its national peace and development plan and to fight corruption, but obviously, it is not enough. The national support is one part of an international agreement. Our taxpayers can only be asked to continue their contribution, if the Afghan government takes more action on reforms, especially in fighting corruption, reducing poverty and improving conditions for economic development', Maas said.
Addressing situation in the country, John Sopko, the head of the US Military's Special Inspector General on Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) stated earlier this month that even 'after 17 years of US and coalition effort and financial largesse, Afghanistan remains one of the poorest, least educated and most corrupt countries in the world'.
