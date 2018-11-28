Register
28 November 2018
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron meet at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany May 15, 2017

    France, Germany Reportedly Against New Sanctions on Russia Over Kerch Strait Row

    © REUTERS / Guido Bergmann/Courtesy of Bundesregierung
    Topic:
    Kerch Strait Row (29)
    570

    Austria has mulled over the possibility of new sanctions against Russia due to the detention of three Ukrainian Navy vessels that sailed toward the Kerch Strait in what Moscow has described as an unequivocal provocation committed in violation of international law.

    At a secret meeting of the Political and Security Committee in Brussels on Tuesday, French and German diplomats spoke out against stepping up existing EU sanctions against Russia in light of the growing rift between Moscow and Kiev over the Kerch Strait incident, Die Welt reported.

    READ MORE: UN Security Council Discusses Kerch Incident (VIDEO)

    They reportedly said that it was essential to take confidence-building measures that do not include sanctions.

    Instead, the German and French governments wanted to continue their diplomatic efforts taking into account the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), which may play a crucial role in resolving the standoff in the Kerch Strait.

    US Navy P-8 Poseidon aircraft
    © AFP 2018 / GREG WOOD
    US Spy Plane Reportedly Spotted Over Kerch Strait After Ukrainian Provocation
    Karin Kneissl, foreign minister of Austria, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency, previously said that the bloc would consider additional sanctions against Russia ‘depending on the exposition of facts and the further conduct of both parties’.

    Earlier this week, German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass suggested French-German mediation in resolving the latest crisis between Moscow and Kiev as the latter called for military support from its Western allies.

    ‘We have to do everything to achieve a de-escalation in order to prevent the crisis turning into a much more serious danger to the security of Europe’, he said.

    During a joint press-conference with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov insisted that no mediation was necessary since the governments of Russia and Ukraine were capable of resolving the issue on their own.

    ‘If the Ukrainian side and its partners in Europe are interested that such incidents never occur again, a very strong signal must be sent to Kiev. And not by Russia, but by those countries who hold very close contacts with the Ukrainian authorities to ensure that such provocations are no longer committed’, he said.

    On Sunday, three Ukrainian Navy ships – two gunboats and a tug – illegally crossed the maritime border with Russia and moved from the Black Sea towards the Kerch Strait, ignoring Russia’s legal demands to leave the area.

    READ MORE: Ukraine on Brink of War Against Russia After Kerch Strait Incident – President

    In response, the Russian side opened fire and eventually seized the ships, denouncing Kiev’s actions as a provocation coordinated with the United States and the European Union.

    The detained Ukrainian ships are delivered to the port of Kerch
    © Photo : Crimea's FSB Press Service
    UNSC Reaction to Kerch Strait Incident May Encourage Further Provocations by Kiev – Moscow
    Moscow also accused Ukraine of violating international law and subsequently promised to suppress any attempts to challenge its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, for his part, accused Russia of aggression and decided to introduce martial law in the country that will remain in place until January 2019.

    On Monday, seven members of the UN Security Council voted against Russia’s agenda for an urgent session over the violation of the country’s state order by Ukrainian vessels. Russia, China, Kazakhstan, and Bolivia voted in favour, while four more countries abstained from the vote.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
