US Upset Hungary Refuses to Expel Suspected Russian Arms Dealers - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is disappointed that Hungary has denied a US request to extradite two suspected Russian arms dealers, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a press release.

'The United States requested the extradition of two suspected Russian arms dealers, Vladimir Lyubishin Sr. and Vladimir Lyubishin Jr., pursuant to the US-Hungary Extradition Treaty," Nauert said. "Hungary denied the US request and instead extradited the suspects to Russia. The United States is disappointed in the Hungarian government’s decision to extradite the Lyubishins to Russia.'

READ MORE: PM's Office Denies Lebanon Turned Down Russian Ammo Aid Offer

© Sputnik / Vladimir Vyatkin US Using Misleading Info on INF Talks With Russia to Justify Withdrawal - Moscow

Nauert has also mentioned that Hungary's decision raised questions about its commitment to cooperate with US law enforcement.

The US had a strong case against the Lyubishin's, which was developed with the cooperation of Hungarian law enforcement officials, she noted.

Hungary's decision will ultimately make the world less safe, according to the State Department spokesperson.