Register
17:30 GMT +325 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A woman walks past a map showing the elevation of the sea in the last 22 years during the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, December 11, 2015

    New Report Reignites Climate Change Debate Within US Gov't

    © REUTERS / Stephane Mahe
    World
    Get short URL
    111

    Several US government agencies and departments have released a new report, in which they insist that global warming is real, climate change is the result of human activity, and that the government must ramp up environmental regulation and subsidies to avoid a massive disaster.

    Kristian Rouz — A new report from the US government claims that global warming could cost the US economy hundreds of billions of dollars by the year 2100. The report's release comes as Democrats in Congress plan to restore the so-called Climate Change Committee in an alleged attempt to ramp up pressure on Republican President Donald Trump.

    The report released this past Friday was compiled by 13 government departments and agencies, including the Department of Agriculture and NASA. In the paper, titled the Fourth National Climate Assessment Volume II, officials claim that global warming and extreme weather conditions would affect most sectors of the US economy, ranging from infrastructure to healthcare.

    READ MORE: 'There Is No Magic Wand' to Remove Atmospheric CO2 — Environmental Researcher

    The paper — which was compiled at the request of Congress — gives a stark, albeit hardly apocalyptic, warning of the potentially disastrous effects that climate change could have on mankind.

    "With continued growth in emissions at historic rates, annual losses in some economic sectors are projected to reach hundreds of billions of dollars by the end of the century — more than the current gross domestic product (GDP) of many US states," the report claims.

    The report explicitly criticised the Trump administration agenda of expanding the use of fossil fuels in electricity generation. Trump has repeatedly touted 'clean coal' as the backbone of a self-sustainable and reliable US electric grid.

    New York City Skyline
    © Flickr/ mathiaswasik
    Climate Change May Push Millions From Coasts and US Isn’t Ready – Report
    Additionally, Trump pulled the US out of the Paris climate change agreements, refuting the environmentalist narrative that climate change is anthropogenic (caused by human activity) as a 'hoax'.

    The paper claims that the growing use of fossil fuels is posed to negatively affect public health, contaminate water, disrupt infrastructure and erode the existing coastlines. The authors said all these changes would greatly affect the poor, as they are the most vulnerable social class.

    Moreover, the report claimed that fossil fuels would eventually increase costs across the majority of industries, from farming, to fishing, to energy extraction.

    The report also reiterated the officials' concerns regarding the 'greenhouse effect', the gradual warming of the Earth's atmosphere associated with the anthropogenic generation of carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide and other so-called 'greenhouse gasses'.

    "Future risks from climate change depend primarily on decisions made today," the report reads.

    READ MORE: Activists Dissatisfied With UK Climate Policy Block Bridges in London (PHOTOS)

    The authors of the paper emphasized their belief that ongoing climate change is happening due to human activity, unequivocally suggesting that mankind is gradually destroying the planet. The report stressed that human activity has caused droughts, storms, and flooding.

    Shortly after the report's release, the White House dismissed the paper as inaccurate.

    The paper is "largely based on the most extreme scenario, which contradicts long-established trends by assuming that… there would be limited technology and innovation, and a rapidly expanding population," White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said.

    Ever since Trump took office, environmentalist groups have sounded alarms over the US government's stance on the issue of anthropogenic climate change. Since Trump dismissed the notion of global warming, the fate of multi-million-dollar government contracts and programmes has been up in the air, while the debate of whether or not man-made climate change is real continues.

    "This report underscores what we are already seeing first-hand: climate change is real, it's happening here, and it's happening now," Abigail Dillen of Earthjustice said.

    Cows
    CC0
    US Scientist Suggests New Diet for Indian Cows to Reduce Global Warming
    However, Trump and his administration are not convinced. The White House said the next update of the National Climate Assessment (NCA) would provide a more accurate picture of the climate challenges facing the planet.

    The NCA "gives us the opportunity to provide for a more transparent and data-driven process that includes fuller information on the range of potential scenarios and outcomes," Walters said.

    Some critics have pointed out that the climate change debate is deeply entangled with special interests, from academic lobbies and advocates of more expensive 'clean energy' on the one side, to the oil and manufacturing industries, on the other.

    Others say climate change has become just another bargaining chip in America's partisan politics.

    Meanwhile, China, along with a dozen other Asian economies, continue to grow their industrial capacity without too much of a climate change debate.

    Related:

    Trump Says Not Prepared to Lose Trillions Responding to Climate Change
    How Much Damage to Economy Climate Change Causes and What Can We Do About It?
    Expert Explains Why Trump Might Have Gotten It Wrong About Climate Change
    Tags:
    GDP, climate change, Congress, U.S. Department of Agriculture, NASA, Donald Trump, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    State Wheels: Vladimir Putin and the Cars He Rode
    State Wheels: Vladimir Putin and the Cars He Rode
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse