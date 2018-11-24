WATCH Breathtaking Footage of Soyuz Rocket Launch to Space Station

The video shows the first launch of a Soyuz-FG rocket since the October incident, in which Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft was abandoned by its crew due to technical difficulties with the launch vehicle.

The European Space Agency (ESA) has shared awe-inspiring footage, filmed by German ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst on November 16, which shows Russia's Soyuz rocket blasting off the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The small spark of Soyuz spacecraft can be seen leaving the Earth and flying toward the orbiting International Space Station (ISS).

Soyuz was carrying Progress MS-10 space freighter with nearly 2.5 metric tons of supplies, food and equipment for the three-strong Expedition 57 crew which includes Russian cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev. Progress docked with the ISS's Zvezda service module two days after the launch and will remain attached to the space station until next spring.