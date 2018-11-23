Jailed PI Urges UK to Ban Chinese Broadcaster for Airing 'Forced' Confession

The state broadcaster aired an apparently forced confession of the private investigator and his wife back in 2014, paving the way for the pair to be handed prison sentences.

Peter Humphrey has called on the UK’s media regulator to ban China Central Television (CCTV) from broadcasting in Britain, accusing the outlet of working with police to extract and record a confession prior to his trial.

Mr. Humphrey and his wife, Yu Yingzeng, a US national, were handed prison sentences in China after they confessed to “illegally obtaining private records” of Chinese citizens.

The pair sold the data to British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), according to prosecutors.

They were released and deported from China a year later, after authorities opted to reduce their sentences.

He has insisted this prejudiced public opinion against him and denied him access to a fair trial, and, specifically, claimed the broadcaster breached media regulations on fairness, impartiality, and accuracy.

The broadcaster is yet to respond to or acknowledge the accusations hurled against it.

