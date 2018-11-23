Register
21:05 GMT +323 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Students watch a three-dimensional graffiti as a way of sympathizing to the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 at a school in Makati City, the Philippines

    Pilot Claims MH370 Crew Didn't Have Time to Save Plane From Fire – Report

    © East News / Xinhua/Rouelle Umali
    World
    Get short URL
    280

    According to Captain Aimer, a sharp left turn performed by the airliner prior to its disappearance made it look like the pilots were trying to initiate an emergency descent, leading him to suspect that a fire might’ve broken out on board.

    The crew of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 that went missing four years ago likely didn’t have enough time to save their aircraft when a fire broke out on board, Captain Ross Aimer, a pilot with over 33,000 hours of experience and CEO of Aero Consulting Experts, told The Daily Star.

    "As with the previous lithium fires, the pilots would have been caught by surprise and had very little time to react.  They were pretty much helpless," he said, noting that a fire aboard an airplane is probably "the worst possible thing that could happen" as the pilot would only have mere minutes to land before it is too late.

    In this Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2016, file photo, a waiter walks past a mural of flight MH370 in Shah Alam outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
    © AP Photo / Joshua Paul
    'Plane Hunter' Finds New Proof MH370 Crashed in Cambodian Jungle - Reports
    The Malaysian Transport Ministry previously said that the Boeing was flying at a height of 35,004ft when it made its last ACARS transmission.

    "The pilot doesn't have much time, unfortunately, and when your altitude is at 35,000 feet it takes longer than that to just get down to the sea level let alone to the nearest airport," the expert added.

    Earlier in November, Aimer postulated that the ill-fated Boeing might’ve crashed due to a fire on board, which started due to the explosion of a shipment of lithium-ion batteries.

    READ MORE: Aviation Expert Claims Lithium-Ion Batteries Caused MH370 Crash

    As investigators managed to determine that the airliner took a sharp left turn and flew back across the peninsula Malaysia, Aimer explained that this maneuver looks like an emergency turn made after a fire started spreading on board.

    "If you imagine we're on an airway, like a freeway type, and there's traffic all over you, under you, above you, near you so what we're told is you immediately make a left or right turn depending on direction of the flight, a 90 degree to get off the airway of this invisible highway in the sky," he explained. "That alone right there was telling me perhaps these guys were trying to initiate an emergency descent, and then some of the radio equipment that started fading out, or dropping out, as we call it, for example everyone was talking about how the transponder was turned off, those are the things that automatically drop off in case of an electrical fire, fire that we call a load shed, they shed themselves off automatically, those are the things that kind of told me it could be a fire."

    Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 with 239 passengers and crew on board disappeared from radar screens on March 8, 2014 on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. An official investigation by the Malaysian government has failed to determine the airplane's fate without having discovered the crash site.

    Related:

    Pundit Claims Google Maps Lead on Missing MH370 Flight Might Be Result of a Hack
    Engine of Missing MH370 Reportedly Spotted in Cambodian Jungle
    MH370: Author Claims He Knows Exact Location of Missing Plane
    Tags:
    cause, airliner, disappearance, MH370, fire, Malaysia Airlines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: November 17 - 23
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse