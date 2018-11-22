Finland Pauses New Arms Exports to Saudi Arabia, UAE Over Yemen War

HELSINKI (Sputnik) - Helsinki will not authorize new arms exports to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Finland's Foreign Ministry said Thursday, citing an alarming situation in Yemen.

"The Government discussed arms export matters and decided that in the current situation there are no foundations for new arms export authorisations," the ministry said in a statement.

The Finnish ministry explained that the decision was based on EU’s arms export criteria and deliberations that paid attention, in particular, to Yemen where Saudi and UAE air forces have been attacking Houthi rebels.

Earlier on Thursday, Danish Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen announced that the Scandinavian nation would not approve any new arms exports to Saudi Arabia over its role in the Yemen war and the killing of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

War in Yemen

The hostilities in war-torn Yemen continue raging since 2015. It started with the standoff between Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi's government and Shiite Houthi movement, which forced the president to flee the country. Later, the Saudi-led coalition announced their support for Hadi and joined the fight.

Due to the severe humanitarian situation in the country, the United Nations has been trying to revive peace talks between Houthi rebels and the government in Yemen. However, a UN plan to organize talks in Geneva in September was abandoned after Houthis said they were prevented from leaving the country.

