Register
21:01 GMT +321 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Flags of Greece, Cyprus

    Turkish Opposition Leader Warns of War Over Cyprus' Resources

    CC0 / Pixabay
    World
    Get short URL
    0 01

    In recent years, rivalry over natural resources has become one of the main issues in the territorial conflict on Cyprus, which began in 1974 after Turkey launched an invasion of the island.

    Meral Aksener, leader of the Turkish nationalist iYi (Good) party, speaking in front of parliamentarians in Ankara on Wednesday, said that the dispute over rights to the eastern Mediterranean's potential oil and gas reserves could lead to a war.

    The Turkish "she-wolf," the nickname given to Meral Akşener during her run for president against incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan, used the code phrase "Aishe will go on holiday again," which was the signal for the launch of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus in 1974.

    "You should know that if need be 'Aishe will go on holiday again'," Meral Aksener warned, reaffirming that "Cyprus is Turkish and will remain Turkish."

    The motive for Aksener's speech was the exploration for hydrocarbons off the coast of Cyprus, conducted by international energy companies in collaboration with the Greek-run southern government of Cyprus, according to The Guardian.

    Earlier this week, US energy giant ExxonMobil began exploration for natural resources south of Cyprus, prompting a harsh reaction from Turkey.

    "We have warned the Greek Cypriot administration to stop the unilateral exploration for hydrocarbons in the eastern Mediterranean," Hami Aksoy, spokesperson for the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

    "We renew our warnings to the companies involved… we remind them that sharing the natural resources of the island of Cyprus relates to the core of the Cyprus issue," he highlighted, concluding that Exxon's activities could "change specific and delicate balances in relation to resolving the Cyprus issue."

    Turkey also announced plans to start its own exploration operations in areas north of the island.

    "We will start activities in the areas licensed by the Turkish Cypriots to Turkish Petroleum, in addition to our continental shelf," Aksoy stated on 18 November.

    Turkey
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Turkey Wants Dialogue With Greece Despite Disagreements – Foreign Minister

    READ MORE: Athens Rejects Ankara's Protest Against Greek Plans to Expand Territorial Waters

    Cyprus is an island in the Eastern Mediterranean that is divided into two parts — one is the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, recognized only by Turkey, and the other is the Republic of Cyprus. The split happened after Ankara launched an invasion of Cyprus in 1974. Since then, Turkey has maintained a military presence on the island, supporting local Turkish authorities on the northern part of the island.

    READ MORE: UK, EU Agree on British Military Bases in Cyprus, Gibraltar

    Tags:
    opposition, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey, Cyprus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    There Was Sex in USSR: Soviet Car Advertising
    There Was Sex in the USSR: Soviet Car Advertising
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse