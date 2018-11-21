'US Hawks Will Never Uproot Iranian Nation' - Foreign Minister

US President Donald Trump stated earlier in September during a speech to the United Nations General Assembly that Tehran was 'sowing chaos, death, and destruction'. The US president has repeatedly called Iran 'a sponsor of terrorism'.

Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Javad Zarif criticised US President Donald Trump for his policies, taking shots at recent sanctions against Tehran.

"A nation IS its people," Zarif stated on Twitter, addressing Trump. "Repeatedly calling Iran a 'terrorist nation' reveals hostility toward an entire people & exposes the real reason for targeting them with your illegal sanctions. But US hawks' dream of 'uprooting the Iranian nation' will never be realized".

The statement comes a day after Washington introduced new sanctions targeting an international network in which Iranian and Russian companies allegedly send oil to Syria. According to the US Treasury, the Central Bank of Iran also used "a company whose name suggests a trade in humanitarian goods as a tool to facilitate financial transfers supporting this oil scheme".