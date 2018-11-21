What You Need to Know About Interpol President Kim Jong Yang

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Interpol announced on Wednesday that its current acting head Kim Jong Yang has been elected for a two-year term.

Kim Jong Yang was born on October 30, 1961 in South Korea’s Changwon.

He graduated from the Korea University and Seoul National University. After graduating from Korea University, Kim served as a police officer.

From 2014 to 2015, Yang served as chief of Gyeonggi Provincial Police Agency in South Korea. Simultaneously he served as head of the Interpol National Central Bureau in Seoul.

#BREAKING: Kim Jong Yang of the Republic of #Korea has been elected President of INTERPOL (2-yr term). #INTERPOLGA pic.twitter.com/6I9HIyUWrf — INTERPOL (@INTERPOL_HQ) November 21, 2018

​Kim was a member of the Interpol Executive Committee in 2012-2015.

In November 2015, Kim Jong Yang was elected as Interpol's vice-president.

On October 7, 2018, after the resignation of Interpol President Meng Hongwei, Kim took the post of senior vice president and acting president of Interpol.

#INTERPOLGA: INTERPOL President Kim Jong Yang delivers his closing statement to delegates at the 87th INTERPOL General Assembly, thanking them for their cooperation and contributions to international police cooperation. pic.twitter.com/lQtBRAselw — INTERPOL (@INTERPOL_HQ) November 21, 2018

​On November 21, 2018, Kim was elected for a two-year term as president of Interpol at the 87th general assembly in Dubai.