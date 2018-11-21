Man Tries to Set Himself on Fire by Russian Embassy in Yerevan - Reports

The Shamshyan news portal reported Wednesday that a man named Nariman Muradyan was detained near the Russian Embassy in Yerevan before he managed to carry out the plan and harm himself. It was also discovered that he had on his person a bottle of petrol in order to set himself on fire.

At the moment there is no official report from the local police on the issue.

This was not the first case of self-immolation attempt in the city. Earlier in September, another man tried to commit suicide by burning himself in the centre of the Armenian capital, but he was stopped by the police and taken to a hospital.