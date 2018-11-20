UN Mulls Increasing Number of Female Peacekeepers - Guterres

"Increasing the numbers of women in peacekeeping at all levels is another way to improve the effectiveness of our operations," Guterres said. "I am taking steps to ensure that my gender parity strategies are implemented across all our peacekeeping missions and to increase the number of female troops and police."
The UN chief also paid tribute to peacekeepers that have died in the line of duty, including the eight peacekeepers killed last week in eastern Congo.
Seven out of 14 UN peacekeeping operations are based in Africa, and the continent provides nearly half of the personnel deployed worldwide, according to the United Nations.
VIDEO Claims UN Peacekeepers Led Syrian Police Into Fatal Trap in Golan Heights
All comments
Show new comments (0)