US State Dept. Unaware of New Rusian LNG Shipments - Energy Resources Bureau

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US Department of State is not aware of any new liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments from Russia, the spokesperson for the Bureau of Energy Resources at the State Department, Vincent Campos, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Regarding the LNG, I read Maria's statement on this topic. I seemed to me that she was speaking in the past regarding LNG shipments that have already arrived in the US such as the gas from Yamal that was sent to Boston," Campos said, adding that he had not seen "anything regarding any new shipments."

Last week, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia has already sent three tankers with its liquefied natural gas to the United States despite Washington's outspoken opposition toward Moscow.

The first shipment of Russian LNG arrived in the United States in January 2018. It was shipped from Yamal LNG plant and delivered by French Engie’s tanker to Boston.