US State Dept. Unaware of New Rusian LNG Shipments - Energy Resources Bureau

"Regarding the LNG, I read Maria's statement on this topic. I seemed to me that she was speaking in the past regarding LNG shipments that have already arrived in the US such as the gas from Yamal that was sent to Boston," Campos said, adding that he had not seen "anything regarding any new shipments."
The first shipment of Russian LNG arrived in the United States in January 2018. It was shipped from Yamal LNG plant and delivered by French Engie’s tanker to Boston.
