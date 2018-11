According to the Portuguese daily Correio da Manha, the man who died following an unfortunate jump from a 91m high cliff (almost 300 ft.) near the resort Nazaré was a 50-year-old German tourist.

The video shows two base jumpers leaping from a cliff, but with dramatically different outcomes: while one landed safely, the other failed to open his parachute and fell onto the rocks by the sea.

In 2013, the very same cliff was the site of the death of a 29-year-old Swedish base jumper whose parachute also failed to open.

WARNING: The following video is graphic and may offend sensibilities